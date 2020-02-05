Home

SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Joseph E. Williams


1948 - 2020
Joseph E. Williams Obituary
Joseph E. Williams, 71 of Allentown died on February 2, 2020 at home. Joe was born in Allentown on June 13, 1948 son of the late Joseph A. and Cecelia (Zandarski) Williams. Joe graduated from Moravian College in 1970 with a BA in Sociology and received his Masters in Psychiatric Social Work from Ohio State University. He was a Social Worker at Wiley House in Bethlehem, which later became KidsPeace and retired after 40 years. He was an adjunct Professor at Moravian College for many years.

Survivors: Brothers Theodore Williams of Allentown and Mark S. William, husband of Pati S. of Allentown, nieces Amberly Williams (Garrett Stein), Elyse Williams (George Phillips) and nephew Patrick Williams.

Service: A Time of Remembrance will be held on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 1PM with a calling hour from 12noon to 1PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contribution: To the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020
