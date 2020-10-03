Joseph F. Blaukovitch Jr. 88, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday September 29, 2020. Joseph was the husband of the late Derotha (Sorrells) Blaukovitch. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Anna (Kleinschuster) Blaukovitch Sr. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown. Joe proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Joe worked for 37 years for Penn Linen Uniforms prior to retiring in 1997. He was an avid bowler, bowling in many leagues. Surviving is his life long friend Joan Oplinger, his sister Dolores Walbert and his cousin Faye Ann wife of Robert Horvath. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday.



