1/2
Joseph F. Blaukovitch Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Blaukovitch Jr. 88, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday September 29, 2020. Joseph was the husband of the late Derotha (Sorrells) Blaukovitch. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. and Anna (Kleinschuster) Blaukovitch Sr. He was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena in Allentown. Joe proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Joe worked for 37 years for Penn Linen Uniforms prior to retiring in 1997. He was an avid bowler, bowling in many leagues. Surviving is his life long friend Joan Oplinger, his sister Dolores Walbert and his cousin Faye Ann wife of Robert Horvath. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling will be from 10:00-11:00 am on Tuesday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved