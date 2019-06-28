Morning Call Obituaries
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd
601 St. John Street
Joseph F. Grunt Obituary
Joseph F. Grunt, 80, a 61 year resident of Good Shepherd Home Raker Center, passed peacefully on 6/25/2019. He was the son of the late Louis and Mildred Grunt.

He is survived by his brother, Richard and his nieces, Alyce Grunt and Pamela Greenhut, great nieces Emma and Abigail Greenhut and great nephew Dorian Zigarelli.

Memorial service at Good Shepherd, 601 St. John Street, Tuesday, July 2nd at 2:00 pm. Contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Raker Center Long Term Care. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on June 28, 2019
