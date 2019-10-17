Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Joseph F. Horvath


1957 - 2019
Joseph F. Horvath, 62, of Bethlehem, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 while in the care of LVH-Hospice Allentown.  He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Brunstetter) Horvath, with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Joseph J and Shirley (Frank) Horvath. He worked for the Drive Team of Enterprise Rental Car and was of the Catholic faith.   He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Alice Bisher (Companion, Richard Woolridge); Coni Huff (husband, Kevin); sister, Virginia Horvath-Hontz (William); 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Services: A viewing will be held on Sunday from 3:30-5:00 P.M. followed by a funeral service at 5:00 P.M. all in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.  In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lehigh Valley Hospice, would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019
