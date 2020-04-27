Joseph F. Oroskey
Joseph F. Oroskey, 80, of Bethlehem was the only child of the late Joseph and Mary (Dugas) Oroskey, Sr. Joe was the loving husband of Carol M. (Malone) Oroskey for 60 years. Most of Joe's career was spent working for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for 39 years. He held numerous positions in the construction and maintenance area of the General Services Department, retiring in 1999 as superintendent of construction and maintenance at the steel. A lifelong member of St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem. He graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School in 1957. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, gardening, traveling and hanging out with his grandsons. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Carol (Malone) Oroskey; daughter, Theresa "Terri" Scholl of Bethlehem; son, Joseph T. Oroskey and his wife, Mary Ellen (Golden) of Whitehall; grandsons, Steven Scholl, Joseph Oroskey and Patrick Oroskey and great-grandsons, Caiden Scholl and Nolan Oroskey. Rite of Committal will be held privately at Holy Saviour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to St. Luke's Hospital Cancer Center C/O Development, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
