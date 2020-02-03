Home

Joseph Paukovits
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
Joseph F. Paukovits


1921 - 2020
Joseph F. Paukovits Obituary
Joseph "Joe" F. Paukovits, 98, husband of the late Mary (Sabara) of Allentown, died on January 31, 2020 at St. Mary Villa, Lansdale, PA. Joe was born on March 12, 1921 in Hungary, the son of the late Stephen Paukovits and the late Maria Geosits. He came to America with his father, Stephen, in 1938. Joe was a Corporal Technician in the U.S. Army. He became a U.S. citizen in 1944. He was the recipient of the World War II Victory Metal and 3 Bronze Stars. Joe retired from Phoenix Clothes. He was a member of the American Legion and the St. Peter & Paul Hungarian Society. Joe lived in Allentown until 2010, when he relocated to Audubon, PA to live with cousins, Louis & Theresia Paukovits. In 2015, he moved to St. Mary Villa, Lansdale. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Mary; sister- in-law, Anna Sabara; and his cousin, Louis Paukovits. He is survived by cousins, Theresia Paukovits, Mary Ann Silvestri, Monica Hilty and their families. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave, Northampton. A viewing will be held at Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st Street, Northampton on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Queenship of Mary Church in loving memory of Joe.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 3, 2020
