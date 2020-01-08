Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front St.
Allentown, PA
Joseph F. Sutjak Obituary
Joseph F. Sutjak, Jr., 91, of Allentown, passed away January 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of 67 years to Irene (Zamecnik) Sutjak. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Zanko) Sutjak. He was a graduate of South Whitehall High School (Parkland) and received his degree in Agriculture from Penn State University. Joseph retired from Lebanon Chemical. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church where he was a founding member of the church's Golf League. He was also a founding member of the North Parkland Youth Athletic Assoc. Joseph was an avid hunter who enjoyed going hunting with his sons and grandchildren. He also loved going on golf outings with his family and attending sporting events for his grandchildren.

Survivors: wife; sons- Robert and wife Ellen of Slatington, James of Kempton; daughter- Diane Seremula and husband Joseph of Slatington; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son- Joseph Sutjak III and his wife Linda.

A calling time will be held Friday, January 10th 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joseph's memory to Cedarbrook Nursing Home care of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 8, 2020
