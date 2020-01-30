|
Joseph Fedorak, 94, of Allentown, PA formally of Bethlehem passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Allentown, the son of the late John and Anna (Yacyszyn) Fedorak. He was the husband of the late Frances (Galliano) Fedorak. Joseph was a terminal manager for the former Follmer Trucking Co. He served his country in the US Army during WW II.
He is survived by his son, Wayne J Fedorak and wife Barbara of N. Whitehall, daughters, Susan Faraldo of Allentown and JoAnne , 9 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren. He was predeceased by 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.
A viewing will be held from 10-11:30am Saturday February 1, 2020 at Bethlehem Memorial Park Mausoleum 1851 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18017 followed by a service at 11:30am.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice c/o Development Office 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 30, 2020