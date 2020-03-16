|
|
Joseph Furst, Jr., 85, of Kutztown, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at home. He was born on November 29, 1934, in Kutztown, and was a son of the late Joseph Sr. and Johanna Furst. Joseph and his wife, Anna, celebrated 27 years of marriage last November. In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by his children, Rhonda Wallace, Stephanie Furst, Jennifer Lusk (and husband, David), Joseph Furst III (and wife, Kathryn), Christopher Furst (and wife, Kim) and Maria Fischer (and husband, John); his sisters, Erna Snyder and Emma Wirtz; his brother, Alfred Furst (and wife, Joanne); several nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. Joseph earned is his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in art education from Kutztown University, attended a doctoral program in education administration at Nova University, received his principal's certification from Temple University, was a graduate of Penn State Technical Institute and was a Certified Graduate Remodeler. Joseph honorably served our country in the U.S. Army and worked as an art teacher at Daniel Boone and Conrad Weiser High Schools, as an assistant high school principal at Conrad Weiser Senior High School and as a self-employed general contractor focusing on historical restoration. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kutztown, and a member of Knights of Columbus. Joseph had a passion for art and music and was an accomplished musician. He played the clarinet and saxophone in the Walt Groller Orchestra for 25 years and, for many years thereafter, in his own orchestra (The Joe Furst Orchestra). Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 20th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown. Family and friends may call Friday from 8:45 – 9:45 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery in Reading. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home in Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or the Knights of Columbus Council 14880, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606 in loving memory of Joseph.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2020