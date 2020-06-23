Joseph G. Kopecki, Jr., 77, of Macungie, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Nancy E. (Sillmann) Kopecki. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on April 14, 2020. Born in Columbia, Lancaster County, he was a son of the late Joseph G. and Virginia L. (Fyler) Kopecki. Joe was an Air Force veteran and served with the 552nd Airborne during the Vietnam Era. He was a maintenance machinist and foreman at PPL's Holtwood Power Plant for many years. Joe was a member of Solomon's UCC, Macungie. He was also a member of American Legion Post #16, Slatington.
Survivors: Wife, Nancy; Children: Steven D. Kopecki and his wife Lisa of Lake Stevens, Washington, Kenneth E. Kopecki and his wife Vickey of Allentown, Dawn M. Kopecki of New York, NY; Grandchildren: Alyssa Devine, Aaron Kopceki, Zachary Kopecki, Holly Rivera, Jacob Kopecki; Great granddaughters: Alexa, Aubree, Emma; Brothers: Richard Kopecki and his wife Debra of York, Kenneth Kopecki and his partner Linda Nuss of Bainbridge, Dixie McCauley and her husband Larry of Harrisburg.
Services: There will be a calling period from 10:30 – 11:30 am Friday at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Funeral service will be private. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem 18017 or Animals in Distress, PO Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.