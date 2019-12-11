Home

ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
View Map
Joseph G. Peake, 86 of Palmer Twp. died Dec. 9, 2019. He was a graduate of Liberty HS and LCCC and an army veteran. He worked for 9 years as an Easton Police Officer, then for the Easton School District for 25 years in charge of transportation and as a Northampton County Sheriff's Deputy for 13 years. He is survived by his beloved wife Anna (Bencak) Peake, sister Bernadine Lynn of Cetronia, PA and many nieces and nephews. Services are 9:30 AM Friday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton with visitation 6 to 7:30 PM Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019
