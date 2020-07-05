Joseph Gerard Prah, of Bethlehem, PA, died on June 26, 2020 from complications stemming from COVID-19 at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg.



Joe was born in Uniontown, PA, the son of Theresa Kristof Prah and the late Dr. Joseph Prah. He was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and then Northampton County Area Community College, where he earned degrees in photography and the culinary arts. He was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church his entire life.



In the 1990's, fresh out of college, he did website design and data processing for NetCasters, Inc. based in Massachusetts. Joe then settled down to a culinary career, working in the food industry for over 15 years throughout the Lehigh Valley.



Joe had a variety of hobbies, most of which centered on his family. He enjoyed frequent success during family poker nights, fishing with brothers and cousins and collecting various keepsakes that he would pick up in his travels. He showed great patience and perseverance while tackling the most complex of jigsaw puzzles and that perseverance proved helpful while sleuthing family genealogy, helping to fill the family tree. His greatest joy, however, came from photography. Joe took his equipment everywhere, documenting his family during vacations, holidays and everyday life. This will no doubt be one of his lasting legacies.



He is survived by his mother, Theresa Prah of Bethlehem; his sister, Mary P. Counts of Bethlehem and three brothers, Christopher Prah of Topsfield, MA, Gregory N. Prah of West Chesterfield, NH and Theodore M. Prah of Newburyport, MA as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having a private service for Joe at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.



