Joseph G. Santoro
Joseph Gregory Santoro, age 70, loving husband, father, and grandfather, entered into eternal life on October 4, 2020, surrounded by his family members. Joseph was dearly loved by Susan, his wife of 45 years. He is survived by three daughters: Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Meagan, three sons in law Michael, David, and Michael, 7 wonderful grandchildren and his brother Patrick.

He was a dedicated lifelong educator, avid golfer, and gardener. He always enjoyed working on many of his many "projects".

By far, the most important thing to him was his family who were blessed by his love and wisdom and are now left with so many wonderful memories.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Joseph's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
What a kind and dedicated teacher. My codolences to the family
Wanda Serfass
Student
October 9, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Mr. Santoro! Very fond memories of Broughal days with both my children and many band trips through those years! Our sincere sympathies to the Santoro family!
The Schray Family
October 9, 2020
Mr. Santoro I was a former student and he was our assistant principal. Nicest person you would love to meet. Rest in peace
Stacey Rivera
Student
October 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Joe's passing. My most sincere condolences to his wife and family. I will keep you all in my prayers. May he rest in peace. He was always very committed to his students and staff.
Linda Estrada Henning
Coworker
October 9, 2020
The best principal ever! So many memories! May you rest in peace
April Kline
October 9, 2020
I will always remember mr.santoro with always having a smile on his face may you rip keep smiling down on us
Mary Jane Sacks
Friend
October 9, 2020
My heart is saddened by Joe’s passing. I always enjoyed working with Joe when he was assistant principal and then principal of Broughal Middle School. His eyes always lit up when he’d talk of his wife or his daughters. RIP my friend.
June Majewski
Coworker
October 9, 2020
I am in complete shock. Joe was my principal for many years when I taught at Broughal. He was always kind and respectful to me and made me feel welcomed. I learned a lot about teaching while working under Joe as my principal. My deepest condolences to Susan and the family. Joe truly adored his family. I am thankful I got to work for him. Prayers sent to all of you.
Denise McKeown
Coworker
