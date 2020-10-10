Joseph Gregory Santoro, age 70, loving husband, father, and grandfather, entered into eternal life on October 4, 2020, surrounded by his family members. Joseph was dearly loved by Susan, his wife of 45 years. He is survived by three daughters: Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Meagan, three sons in law Michael, David, and Michael, 7 wonderful grandchildren and his brother Patrick.
He was a dedicated lifelong educator, avid golfer, and gardener. He always enjoyed working on many of his many "projects".
By far, the most important thing to him was his family who were blessed by his love and wisdom and are now left with so many wonderful memories.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Joseph's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.