I am in complete shock. Joe was my principal for many years when I taught at Broughal. He was always kind and respectful to me and made me feel welcomed. I learned a lot about teaching while working under Joe as my principal. My deepest condolences to Susan and the family. Joe truly adored his family. I am thankful I got to work for him. Prayers sent to all of you.

Denise McKeown

Coworker