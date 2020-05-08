Joseph G. Zalit, III, 56, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the home of his daughter.
Born December 18, 1963 at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Joseph G. Zalit, Sr., and Geraldine (Peranto) Orr.
He was a proud employee for Inter-Tech Supplies, Allentown for 30 years and enjoyed spending time with his work family. He loved fishing, racing, playing with his dogs and becoming a Pop Pop.
Surviving are his former wife Linda; his daughters Rebecca Zalit, wife of Doug Stover of Palmyra and Catherine, wife of Frankel Tejada, Sr. of Stevens; siblings Desiree, wife of Frank Mills, Adam Zalit, Desire Zalit, Larry, husband of Heather Schultz and Niccole, wife of Keith Kibler; and grandsons Frankel Tejada, Jr. and Miles Tejada.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susquehanna Service Dogs, 1078 Gravel Hill Road, Grantville, PA 17028, Phone: 717-599-5920.
For service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2020.