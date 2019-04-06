Joseph Garwood McCoy, age 99, passed away peacefully on April 3 at Westminster Village. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 74 years, Ruth M. McCoy. He was a long-time resident of Hellertown and Bethlehem and an active member of Mountainview Moravian Church. Joe was employed at Bethlehem Steel until he joined the US Army to serve in WWII. He rose to the rank of Master Sergeant and served in the regular Army until 1952 and the Army Reserves until 1979. He spent a career in the life insurance profession and kept busy in his post-retirement years as a bus driver for Saucon Valley school district and as a volunteer for St. Luke's Hospital, AARP 55 Alive driving classes and other charities. But he loved nothing more than spending time with his family and treasured his role as a father, grandfather, great grandfather and avid patriot. Although he often hid his soft side, his caring nature was evident to those closest to him and clearly shown during his wife's and sister-in-law's long illnesses. While at Westminster Village, he enjoyed his involvement in plays and his roles as brownie baker and "poet laureate." His enthusiasm for life even at 99 was infectious. Survivors: His son, Les McCoy (Barbara) of Easton; two daughters, Jeanne Giampetro (John) of Bethel Park, PA and Carol McCoy of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The family thanks Nancy Price of Easton for the enduring friendship and loving support given to both Ruth and Joe.Service: A celebration of life will be held at Westminster Village on Saturday, May 4 at 10:00. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private. Arrangements made by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Hellertown.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mountainview Moravian Church, 331 Constitution Ave, Hellertown, PA 18055. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary