|
|
Joseph George Polzer, III, age 70 , of Coopersburg, PA, passed away on January 10, 2020. He was the husband of Michele Glodek Cesena with whom he shared 17 years of marriage. Born in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph J. Polzer Jr. and the late Hilda Gessitz Polzer. Joseph graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Special Education (Vision) from Kutztown University and earned his Master's degree from Temple University. He was a Braille teacher for 37 years for the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit. He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, traveling, and spending time hunting in Potter County. Most importantly, he adored spending time with his granddaughters. In addition to his wife, Michele, he is survived by his three sons, Anthony and his fiancée, Laura Colozzi of Annapolis MD; Christopher and his wife, Shera of Chadds Ford, PA and Carlos Cesena of Coopersburg, PA; three brothers, Michael (Cynthia) of Whitehall, PA, Jeffrey (Eddie Leach) of Lake Tapps, WA, Robert (Karen Klimek) of Kalamazoo, MI, and one sister, Susan Gaston (Joseph) of Coplay, PA, two beloved granddaughters, Mia and Ella, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Details will be provided by the family when arrangements have been confirmed. Contributions in his memory may be made to the 3893 Adler Place Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18107 or the American Federation for the Blind 1401 South Clark Street Suite 730 Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, LTD. 215-536-3343. To view his online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020