Joseph Hayes Kearns, 89, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Joseph and his wife, Itala (Aviles), celebrated 52 years of marriage on January 10th. Born January 21, 1931 in Leeds, England, he was the son of the late William and Gertrude (Hayes) Kearns. Joseph owned a publishing business for many years. He formerly was a member of St. Christopher's Church in New York and presently was a member of Queenship of Mary Church in Northampton. He volunteered his time at both parishes as a pastoral minister and lector. Joseph also was a member of the choir at St. Christopher's Church. He loved to give back to the community and volunteered in the gift shop at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Joseph had an avid love for golf. In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by daughter, Cecilia Fox, wife of Robert; son, Michael and his wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Andrew, Emma, Alexandra, Jacqueline, and Samuel. Joseph was predeceased by a sister, Eileen Riley. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton, PA 18067, or Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, W #230, Landover, MD 20785 in loving memory of Joseph.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.