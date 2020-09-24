Joseph H. Schware, Jr., 80, of Neffs, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph H. Sr. and Rhea C. (Druckenmiller) Schware. Before retiring, he worked for Lehigh County in the game preserve. He enjoyed fishing, corvette cars, socializing, dining out and joking with friends. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors:Many loving friends who will miss him greatly. He was predeceased by a brother Thomas in 1993.
Viewing 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, September 28 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Graveside services to follow. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com