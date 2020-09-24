1/1
Joseph H. Schware Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph H. Schware, Jr., 80, of Neffs, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph H. Sr. and Rhea C. (Druckenmiller) Schware. Before retiring, he worked for Lehigh County in the game preserve. He enjoyed fishing, corvette cars, socializing, dining out and joking with friends. He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors:Many loving friends who will miss him greatly. He was predeceased by a brother Thomas in 1993.

Viewing 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, September 28 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Graveside services to follow. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved