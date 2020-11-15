79 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday November 12, 2020. The husband of Karen L. (Waltz) Szilezy for 54 years, he was born in Allentown to the late Louis and Joyce (Peters) Szilezy, Sr. Joe was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, where he assisted as a collector during Mass, and was a member of Calvary Council 528 Knights of Columbus. Joe faithfully served in the United States Marine Corps., attaining the rank of Corporal, and lived for the Corps. every day. A 1959 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Joe retired as a Supervisor for Mack Trucks, working with incoming frames and axles. He was a life member of Fullerton Fire Co. #1 and life member of the NRA. A home mechanic at heart, he loved tinkering on anything mechanical, attending antique and flea markets, Das Awkscht Fescht, and Jacktown Blue Mt. Antique Gas and Steam Engine Assoc. Surviving beside his wife Karen: daughter Lisa A. Yannuzzi with husband Lawrence; son Shawn P. Szilezy with wife Amy; granddaughter Noel Yannuzzi; sisters Marie Lanze (Ronald), Rose Mary Wechsler, Francine Cernobyl, Cecelia Wotring; brothers Louis Jr. (Susan), Frank (Patrice), David (Cheryl); brother in law Walter Ernst; along with nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by sister Carol Ernst, brothers in law Francis Wechsler, Thomas Cernobyl and John Wotring.



His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall PA 18052, where his viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Saint Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Whitehall. Properly worn facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all times. Those honoring Joe with Memorial contributions may present them to the Marine Corps. "Toys for Tots Campaign" 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052 or Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052



The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall



is honored to handle his arrangements



