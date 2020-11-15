1/2
Joseph H. Szilezy
79 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday November 12, 2020. The husband of Karen L. (Waltz) Szilezy for 54 years, he was born in Allentown to the late Louis and Joyce (Peters) Szilezy, Sr. Joe was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, where he assisted as a collector during Mass, and was a member of Calvary Council 528 Knights of Columbus. Joe faithfully served in the United States Marine Corps., attaining the rank of Corporal, and lived for the Corps. every day. A 1959 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Joe retired as a Supervisor for Mack Trucks, working with incoming frames and axles. He was a life member of Fullerton Fire Co. #1 and life member of the NRA. A home mechanic at heart, he loved tinkering on anything mechanical, attending antique and flea markets, Das Awkscht Fescht, and Jacktown Blue Mt. Antique Gas and Steam Engine Assoc. Surviving beside his wife Karen: daughter Lisa A. Yannuzzi with husband Lawrence; son Shawn P. Szilezy with wife Amy; granddaughter Noel Yannuzzi; sisters Marie Lanze (Ronald), Rose Mary Wechsler, Francine Cernobyl, Cecelia Wotring; brothers Louis Jr. (Susan), Frank (Patrice), David (Cheryl); brother in law Walter Ernst; along with nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by sister Carol Ernst, brothers in law Francis Wechsler, Thomas Cernobyl and John Wotring.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. John S. Pendzick on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall PA 18052, where his viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Saint Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Whitehall. Properly worn facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all times. Those honoring Joe with Memorial contributions may present them to the Marine Corps. "Toys for Tots Campaign" 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052 or Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
NOV
18
Interment
Saint Peter's Catholic Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
To Shawn, and family – please accept my condolences for your loss. I pray that you all will be comforted in your loss, and that the nearness of family and friends, and faith, will help assuage your grief.
Craig Haney
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Joe and I were friends since the second grade. We served in the Marine Corps at the same time, I was the best man for Joe and Karen's wedding
and Joe was the best man for our wedding. He surely will be missed.
Dan ODonnell

Daniel ODonnell
Friend
November 14, 2020
Shawn and family. I am very saddened to learn of the passing of your father. In reflecting on our conversations and reading your dad’s obituary it is clear he was an extremely positive influence on your life. Please take comfort in knowing your memories of him will live on forever. God bless.
Torrey Sipos
Friend
