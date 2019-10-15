|
|
Joseph Hessmiller, 62, passed peacefully at home in Bethlehem, PA on October 12th. He left the world a brighter place with his unparalleled ability to, in the words of Jackson Browne, fill in the colors of all our paint-by-number dreams.
Joe was born in Scranton, PA, to the late Frank and Margaret (Busteed) Hessmiller. In addition to his loving wife Eileen, surviving are son Gannon and spouse Katelyn Hessmiller; daughter Elizabeth and spouse Ray Hessek; and granddaughters Keira, Lia, and Sienna Hessmiller. Joe is also survived by Joanne Hessmiller (David Trego), Therese (Don) Chamberlin, Tom (Patti) and Michael (Bonnie) Hessmiller, and his mother-in-law, Thelma Shebby, with whom he had a special bond. Brothers Francis, Richard, and Patrick and nephew Joshua preceded him in death.
After graduating from Scranton Central High School and the University of Scranton, Joe worked for Met Life and then spent over 30 years at Computer Aid. He lived in Austin, TX for 7 years before returning to the Lehigh Valley in 2013. He was an active supporter of ArtsQuest (Performing Arts Board) and Bethlehem Area Public Library. He was known as an avid music lover, an edu-tainer, a philosopher, and the life of the party. He was always ready for a toast, a toke, or a tale. Joe was a generous and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. We are lucky to have shared his brightness.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tara Morrison and Dr. Wayne Dubov and staff at Lehigh Valley Health Network for unparalleled care and treatment.
In lieu of flowers, a kind contribution in Joe's honor to LVHN Hospice (Allentown), or Oxfam, or Peaceable Kingdom Animal Shelter (Whitehall), would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019