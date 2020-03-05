|
Joseph Horvath, Jr., 83, of Northampton, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on March 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born in Nagykölked, Hungary, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Kalman) Horvath. He graduated from the Jurisich Miklos Gymnazium in Koszeg, Hungary and Muhlenberg College. He worked as a research chemist at J.T. Baker Chemical Company until his retirement. Joseph will be lovingly remembered for his devotion to the love of his life, Veronica, his selfless love for his family, and his unwavering faith and love of God. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Veronica (Dreisbach); daughter, Monica and husband, Rob, and grandchildren, Liz, Tom and Mary; son, Joseph and wife, Judith, and grandchildren, Caroline and Joezach; brother-in-law, Frank and wife, Karen; niece, Beth and husband, Scott; nephew, Christopher and wife, Amy; and grandniece, Mika. He is predeceased by a brother, Tibor, and mother and father-in-law, Frank and Anna Dreisbach. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 6th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church, 4 S. 5th St., Coplay. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Joseph. The family would like to thank all the wonderful healthcare professionals of St. Luke's, Age in Place and Cetronia Ambulance for their compassionate and skilled care.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020