Joseph Hugh Reichert, 83, of Emmaus, passed away January 18, 2020. He was the husband of Anna Mae (Erich) Reichert and they celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Shenandoah, he was the son of the late John E. and Mary A. (Breslin) Reichert. Joseph was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School, Class of '54, and he served in the Army National Guard. He was a sales manager at Arrow Carrier Corp. and he was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: Wife; Siblings, John G. Reichert (Dolores), Mary Anne Mumma (Clyde F.), and Rev. Msgr. James J. Reichert; Nieces and Nephews.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. A viewing will be held 9-10:15 AM Thursday at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020