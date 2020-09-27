Joseph Ivankovits, Jr., 58, of Allentown, passed away on September 25, 2020, in his residence. Born in Allentown on November 29, 1961, he was the son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Joanne (Ziegler) Ivankovits. Joseph was a 1979 graduate of Toll Gate High School in Warwick, RI and went on to further his education by receiving a B.S. degree in accounting from Rhode Island College. Joseph worked as a bookkeeper for over 25 years for Cameron Supply in Bethlehem. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who honorably served his nation from 1979-1983. Joseph enjoyed golf and loved to bowl. In earlier years he bowled in leagues with his mother and brother. He loved to frequent the casinos and was also an avid reader. Joseph is survived by brother, Jeff Ivankovits of Allentown; and sister, Jill Hollamby of Mascotte, FL. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
