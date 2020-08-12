Joseph J. Cagigas, Jr., 52, of Emmaus, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born in Wilkes-Barre on September 26, 1967, he was the son of the late Jeanne (Daney) Cagigas. Joseph served his country proudly as a member of the US Army during Desert Storm. For 25 years, he was a member of the Philadelphia Plumbers Union #690.



He is survived by daughters: Ashlea and husband Matthew Josefowicz of Nanticoke, Alyssa and husband Nicholas Sablich of Allentown; former wife Wendy Cagigas, grandsons: Nolan & Carson; sisters: Susan and husband Keith Hilbert of Fl, Patti and husband Ken Schaeffer of TX.



Private family services will be held at Indiantown National Gap Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.



