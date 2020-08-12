1/1
Joseph J. Cagigas Jr.
1967 - 2020
Joseph J. Cagigas, Jr., 52, of Emmaus, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born in Wilkes-Barre on September 26, 1967, he was the son of the late Jeanne (Daney) Cagigas. Joseph served his country proudly as a member of the US Army during Desert Storm. For 25 years, he was a member of the Philadelphia Plumbers Union #690.

He is survived by daughters: Ashlea and husband Matthew Josefowicz of Nanticoke, Alyssa and husband Nicholas Sablich of Allentown; former wife Wendy Cagigas, grandsons: Nolan & Carson; sisters: Susan and husband Keith Hilbert of Fl, Patti and husband Ken Schaeffer of TX.

Private family services will be held at Indiantown National Gap Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lynn Smith
Acquaintance
August 11, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences to the Cagigas family and the many, many extended family and friends of Joe. Joe was a special part of our family, my brother Steve especially. He holds a very special place in all our hearts.
The Gillis Family- Chris, Kay and Jordan
Friend
