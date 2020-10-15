Joseph J. Casciotti, 90 years of Catasauqua died Monday October 12, 2020 in Phoebe Home of Allentown. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Orlando and Mary (Ernico) Casciotti. He was the husband of the Late Edith I. (Kohler) Casciotti. Joe was the owner and operator of Cassie's Sunoco Service Station of Catasauqua for 42 years before retiring in 1992. He played basketball for Allen High School, he served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 215 where he served as a member of its honor guard. Surviving are sons Joseph J. Casciotti Jr. and his wife Deborah and Michael Casciotti and his wife Lisa. Grandchildren Joseph, Angela, Edward and Christopher and 6 great granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a brother Lewis. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Catasauqua American Legion 320 Second Street Catasauqua, Pa. 18032. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
.