Joseph J. Gehringer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Gehringer, 79, of Lower Macungie Township, passed away April 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Taylor) Gehringer with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Gehringer and Ann (Volkovitsch) Gehringer. He was a member of St. Thomas More parish in Allentown. Joe graduated from Allentown Central Catholic high school in 1958 and Villanova University in 1962 where he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He retired from Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. in 2001 where he worked in various engineering positions. Previously he worked at Gardner Cryogenics where he was manager of engineering. He held a professional engineering license in Pennsylvania and was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He served on the Board of Directors of Miller Keystone Blood Center and Hospital Central Services Inc. He was a former member of Brookside Country Club. He loved to play golf and was a talented painter of watercolor land and seascapes. He is survived by his wife Barbara and children Laura Simmons, Linda Peritz (Neil) Robert Gehringer (Eve), sister Mary Roth and grandchildren Katherine, Madison, Nicholas and Alaina. Infant son John predeceased him. Funeral service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Interment is private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to FRAXA Research Foundation, 10 Prince Place, Suite 203, Newburyport, MA 01950 or FRAXA.org; or American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved