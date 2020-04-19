Joseph J. Gehringer, 79, of Lower Macungie Township, passed away April 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Taylor) Gehringer with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Gehringer and Ann (Volkovitsch) Gehringer. He was a member of St. Thomas More parish in Allentown. Joe graduated from Allentown Central Catholic high school in 1958 and Villanova University in 1962 where he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He retired from Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. in 2001 where he worked in various engineering positions. Previously he worked at Gardner Cryogenics where he was manager of engineering. He held a professional engineering license in Pennsylvania and was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He served on the Board of Directors of Miller Keystone Blood Center and Hospital Central Services Inc. He was a former member of Brookside Country Club. He loved to play golf and was a talented painter of watercolor land and seascapes. He is survived by his wife Barbara and children Laura Simmons, Linda Peritz (Neil) Robert Gehringer (Eve), sister Mary Roth and grandchildren Katherine, Madison, Nicholas and Alaina. Infant son John predeceased him. Funeral service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Interment is private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to FRAXA Research Foundation, 10 Prince Place, Suite 203, Newburyport, MA 01950 or FRAXA.org; or American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.