|
|
Joseph J. Hanzl, III, 66 of Bethlehem died on January 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill. Husband of Donna Hanzl, they would have been married 35 years on October 7th. Joseph was born in Allentown on August 2, 1953, son of Rose (Bendekovitz) Hanzl and the late Joseph J. Hanzl, Jr. Joseph worked at the Bethlehem Steel and was a life member of the Rosemont Fire Company in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Mother Rose, wife Donna, daughter Danielle Yanchuk (Shaun), son James McCafferty-Hanzl ( Emily), sister Diane Steiner (Bryon), brothers James (Lynette) and John (Joyce), two grandchildren Cash and Austin.
Service: Funeral Service on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11 AM, with a viewing on Thursday evening from 6PM to 8PM and Friday morning from 10AM to 11AM all in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020