John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
Joseph J. Hanzl III Obituary
Joseph J. Hanzl, III, 66 of Bethlehem died on January 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital-Fountain Hill. Husband of Donna Hanzl, they would have been married 35 years on October 7th. Joseph was born in Allentown on August 2, 1953, son of Rose (Bendekovitz) Hanzl and the late Joseph J. Hanzl, Jr. Joseph worked at the Bethlehem Steel and was a life member of the Rosemont Fire Company in Bethlehem.

Survivors: Mother Rose, wife Donna, daughter Danielle Yanchuk (Shaun), son James McCafferty-Hanzl ( Emily), sister Diane Steiner (Bryon), brothers James (Lynette) and John (Joyce), two grandchildren Cash and Austin.

Service: Funeral Service on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11 AM, with a viewing on Thursday evening from 6PM to 8PM and Friday morning from 10AM to 11AM all in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020
