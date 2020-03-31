Home

Joseph J. Jezick Obituary
Joseph J. Jezick, 70, of Whitehall, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020. He was the husband of Stephanie (Boyle) Jezick. They were married 51, years. Born in Allentown , he was the son of the late Stephen and Helena (Bors) Jezick. He was a master Hardwood Floor Installer and owned JJJ Floors. He was a lifetime member of Cross Keys. Joe was #1 fan of his grandsons sports.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughters Christine wife of Robert Tocci, Victoria Jezick, and Jennifer wife of Benjamin Kovalick; grandchildren, Tyler, Chad, Jordan, Reese and Evan; siblings, Paul, Teresa, Joan, Kathy, and Mary. He was predeceased by grandson Patrick and siblings, Stephen, Peter, Zipper and Ann.

Services: Private. Arrangements: Trexler Funeral Home.

Contributions: Jenn's House Inc. 3250 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Emmaus PA 18049

Today March 29, 2020 you may have been taken your last breath on Earth, but your crazy stories will live forever.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020
