Joseph J. Lemma, 89, of Goshen, NY passed away on November 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Palevich) Lemma. Joseph was born in Seneca Falls, NY to Victoria (D'Antonio) and Dominic Lemma. After serving in the US Army during peace time, he went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Education from SUNY Brockport and a Master's degree from SUNY New Paltz. He enjoyed being a math teacher, coaching baseball and football, playing tennis, bocce, and especially spending time with his family. Joseph travelled to many destinations with his wife, including Europe, the UK, Greece, Russia, and Hawaii. As much as he enjoyed travel, he loved living in Goshen, where he would often be seen walking, greeting people, and drinking espresso.
Survivors: Joseph is survived by 4 children: Mary, wife of John Lafferty, of Fogelsville, PA; James, husband of Annette (Fedor) Lemma, of Gilbertsville, PA; Joseph D. Lemma, of Sacramento, CA; Dominic, husband of Kathleen (Ropitzky) Lemma, of Lake George, NY; 12 loving grandchildren; a great granddaughter, Isabella; and his sister, Frances, married to Les Kenward, of Medina, NY.
Services: Funeral services will be private. He will be laid to rest with his wife at the Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown, PA. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com
)
Contributions: Donations can be made in his memory to The Country Meadows Co-worker Foundation https://www.countrymeadows.com/about-us/co-worker-foundation
or the Goshen Teacher's Association Scholarship, Attention: Heide Lawrence, Goshen High School, 222 Scotchtown Avenue, Goshen, NY 10924.