K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
Joseph J. Luby Jr. Obituary
Joseph J. Luby, Jr., 72, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital – Fountain Hill. He and his wife, Dolores E. (Roberts) Luby, shared 51 years of marriage.

Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Beatrice (Berger) and Joseph J. Luby, Sr. Joe was a graduate of Salisbury High School. He served his country honorably as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Joe was an active member of Salisbury Fire Co. #1, serving as a former volunteer fire fighter and EMT on the Ambulance Corps. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, a sports enthusiast, loved to run – but most of all he enjoyed cycling.

Survivors: his loving wife, Dolores; son, Joseph N. Luby and his wife Alyssa of Bethlehem; daughters, Dana L. Moyer and her husband Brian of Allentown and Lisa A. Graziano of Slatington; 2 grandsons, Nicholas E. and Mason J. Graziano.

Services: A visitation will be held from 10 AM until 12 Noon on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
