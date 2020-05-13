Joseph J. Miller
Joseph J. Miller, Jr. 82, of Allentown passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in his home from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was the husband of Suzanne (Perry) Miller. Joe was the previous owner of Walbert's Auto Repair and the former owner of Wal-Jo Farms in Kutztown. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a mechanic and earned a Marksman for rifle. He attended First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Helen Miller and was predeceased by his wife Linda and father-in-law David Perry, Sr. His wife would like to thank Lehigh Valley Hospice for their wonderful care since January and the Cetronia Fire Dept. for their support for the past 3 years.

Survivors: Wife, stepson Thomas Williams who he admired and his Fiancée Charal Steele, mother-in-law Jean Perry, brothers-in-law David Perry, Jr. and Charles (Cathy) Perry, sisters-in-law Patricia Remaly and Lisa Perry, nieces, Ceale Perry and Jenae Perry; nephew, Colton Perry and great nephew, Jacob James (JJ) Perry whom always brought a smile to his face.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Cetronia Fire Co. # 3, 3950 Broadway, Allentown PA 18104

Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Know joe has been through a tough battle. I pray for his family for the loss of such a wonderful man.
Barbara Ziegler
Friend
Thank You.
