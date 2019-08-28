|
Joseph J. Molchany, 86, of Allentown, past away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of the late Ruth K. (Giangulano) Molchany who passed in 2008. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late James G. and Susan M. (Budihas) Molchany. Joseph was employed by Essroc Cement Co. for 27 years, retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, Orefield. A 1952 graduate of the Northampton High School, he later served in the Navy, Korea Era, and achieved rank of SKG2. Joseph served as president of the Local Union #414 for 11 years under several International Unions; The United Cement Union, Lime, Gypsum Workers Union, and served as a trustee for District Council #1, affiliated with this International and the International Brotherhood of Boilermaker's, and The International Workers of North America. Previously, he was employed by the Northampton-Bath Railroad, and Western Electric Corp.
Survivors: daughters, Jody wife of William Bernecker of Northampton, Marybeth Blose, Roseann Sottolano, Elena wife of Joseph Geczi, son, James and wife Michelle all of Coplay. 11 grandchildren. 1 great grandson. sister, Dorothy Abelovsky of Lehighton. numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Jacob, William, and Robert.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00AM Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 at St. Joseph The Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield, PA 18069. Call, 9:30 - 11:00AM Tuesday in church. Interment W/ Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Krocks Road, Allentown. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Contributions: May be made to the Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019