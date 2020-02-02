Home

Joseph J. Padlaszek, 96, of Kintnersville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. Born on July 8, 1923 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Walter and Margaret (Pecukevich) Padlaszek. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira J. (Dorka), in 2013. He was employed as a machinist for Fischer and Porter Company for many years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Joseph was a lifelong Union member and member of the Post 3094 in Hellertown. He enjoyed music and loved to dance, especially at Timmer's Grove. Survivors: his son, Michael and wife, Yvonne; daughters, Mary, wife of Dean Dedopoulos and Diane Padlaszek; 4 grandsons, 1 great granddaughter and 1 great grandson. A brother, Stanley, and a twin sister, Helen, preceded Joseph in death. Services: Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the Post 3094, Hellertown or to the Bucks County SPCA in loving memory of Joseph.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -