Joseph J. "Butch" Santee, 77, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving companion of Marion Rodgers for over 26 years. Born in Bangor, he was the son of the late John and Gladys A. (LaBar) Santee.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving companion Marion, son Joseph of Bethlehem; siblings Johnny (Marsha) of Myerstown, Linda (Richard) of Wernersville, Dawn of Rehoboth, DE and Gary (Sheila) of Titusville, FL.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1 P.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Arndt Cemetery. To view full obituary please visit www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2019