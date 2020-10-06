1/
Joseph J. Schwartz
Joseph J. Schwartz, age 87, of Quakertown, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2020. He was the loving husband to Doris L. (Crouthamel) Schwartz with whom they would have celebrated 66 years or marriage next month. Born in Quakertown, he was a son of the late John and Leona (Alex) Schwartz. He graduated from Quakertown Community High School in 1950. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his time in the service he worked a machinist at the former Ametek U.S. Gauge in Sellersville for 43 years. He was a member of St. Isidore's Roman Catholic Church and Moose Lodge. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, camping and playing cards. Surviving along with his wife are children: Karen Bilger, husband Mark and Susan Long, and her late husband John, grandchildren: Eric Bilger, Krista Poinsette, Alyssa Long and Matthew Long, great-grandchildren: Morgan, Ashley and Madison, and siblings: Edward Schwartz and Eleanor Wukovits. You are invited to visit with Joseph's family and friends from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Thursday October 8, 2020 at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown. His funeral service will follow at 11:00. Interment will be held privately. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Isidore's Roman Catholic Church, 2545 W Pumping Station Rd, Quakertown, PA 18951 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate?gclid=EAIaIQobChMItovT8fad7AIVxuDICh07iAJtEAAYASAAEgIZcfD_BwE. To view his online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
