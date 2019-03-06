Home

Joseph J. Snyder, 93, died March 4, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Mount Carmel on Feb. 25, 1926, he was the son of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Hadoba) Snyder. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. Upon completion, he enlisted in the Navy. He attended Rider College, where he graduated Magnum Cum Laude. He worked for Freihofer Bakery as an accountant for one year. Joe then was a CPA in the treasury department. Joseph is survived by his sister, Mary Wendell, with whom he resided. He was predeceased by a nephew, Kevin Michael Wendell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon., March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy School for Special Learning, 830 S. Woodward St., Allentown, PA 18103 or to St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019
