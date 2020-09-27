1/1
Joseph J. Walakovits Jr.
Joseph J. Walakovits, Jr., 72, of South Whitehall Twp., went home to be with his Savior on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was the husband of Louise M. (Miller) Walakovits. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in May 2020. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Anna (Schrey) and Joseph J. Walakovits, Sr. Joseph was a graduate of Whitehall H.S., class of 1966. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving with both the US Navy and The Marines. Mr. Walakovits was a church administrator at Calvary Temple for 30 years before retiring in 2010. He was a former member of Calvary Temple where he served as an Elder. Joseph attended Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Allentown. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed model trains with his grandchildren.

Survivors: Wife, Louise; Sons: Joseph J. Walakovits, III and his wife Theresa, Jason M. Walakovits, all of Allentown; Grandchildren: Victoria, Nathan, Abigail, Taylor; Sister: Diane Sipics of Allentown; Brother: Jeffrey Walakovits of Whitehall. Joseph is also survived by nieces and nephews and was predeceased by an infant brother.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, Mission Fund, 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
