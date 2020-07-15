1/1
Joseph J. Yiaski Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph J. Yiaski, Jr., 90, of Bethlehem Twp., PA died July 11, 2020 at his daughter's home in Bethlehem Twp. Born February 7, 1930 in Phoenixville, PA he was a son of the late Joseph Yiaski, Sr. and Mary (Dagenhardt) Yiaski DeNero. He owned and operated Yiaski and Sons Electrical Contractors for many years before retiring. He was also an electrical inspector and, in retirement, a school bus driver for the Bethlehem School District. Joe was a past-president of the Bethlehem Twp. Lions Club and an avid hunter. He enjoyed time at his cabin in Susquehanna County and his yearly hunting trips out west with his wife, Doris. He is survived by his wife of 70 years: Doris (Astle) Yiaski; 4 children: Joseph Yiaski, III of Center Valley, PA, Elaine Pittack, of Bethlehem Twp., Robert Yiaski of South Whitehall Twp., PA, Linda Cawley of Stockertown, PA; sister: Helen Kamertz of Brooklyn, NY; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are 10:30 AM Saturday at Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Easton, PA. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Northampton Memorial Shrine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
I will always love him and miss him with all of my heart
Devon Yiaski
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved