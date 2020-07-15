Joseph J. Yiaski, Jr., 90, of Bethlehem Twp., PA died July 11, 2020 at his daughter's home in Bethlehem Twp. Born February 7, 1930 in Phoenixville, PA he was a son of the late Joseph Yiaski, Sr. and Mary (Dagenhardt) Yiaski DeNero. He owned and operated Yiaski and Sons Electrical Contractors for many years before retiring. He was also an electrical inspector and, in retirement, a school bus driver for the Bethlehem School District. Joe was a past-president of the Bethlehem Twp. Lions Club and an avid hunter. He enjoyed time at his cabin in Susquehanna County and his yearly hunting trips out west with his wife, Doris. He is survived by his wife of 70 years: Doris (Astle) Yiaski; 4 children: Joseph Yiaski, III of Center Valley, PA, Elaine Pittack, of Bethlehem Twp., Robert Yiaski of South Whitehall Twp., PA, Linda Cawley of Stockertown, PA; sister: Helen Kamertz of Brooklyn, NY; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 10:30 AM Saturday at Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Easton, PA. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com
