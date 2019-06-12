Joseph Joel Spevak, 78, of Fleetwood, died on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born in Bethlehem on September 25, 1940; son of the late Joseph M. and Helen (Lesko) Spevak. Joe is survived by his wife, Lynda Anne (Logue) Spevak. Joe was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Kutztown University in 1974. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Medical Specialist from 1963-1965.Since 1979, Joe was the owner and operator of GK Outlet in Reading. Joe was a very active parishioner of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown, where he served on the Pastoral Council, as a Eucharistic Minister, as a lector, and on the Be a Witness Committee. He was past president of the Berks County Pennsylvania Dutch Travel Association and past president of the Kutztown University Alumni. Joe was a lifetime member of Mensa and was a member of the Suburban Bethlehem Kiwanis Club. He loved to ski and had worked on ski patrol at Doe Mountain and Jack Frost and was a past president of the Ptarmigan Ski Club.He will be dearly missed by his wife, Lynda of Fleetwood; sisters, Mercedes Lambert, wife of Ronald of Bethlehem and Regina Guman, wife of the late Patrick of Northampton; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and extended family. Joe was predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Bruce.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A burial will be held 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Guests are invited to meet at the entrance to the cemetery at 8:50 a.m. The family will then greet guests from 10:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown, PA 19530, immediately followed by Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary