Joseph John Schmoyer, 71, of Emmaus, passed away October 8, 2020. He was the husband of Susan (Bodish) Schmoyer. Born in Alburtis, he was the son of the late Woodrow W. and Kathryn M. (Hilbert) Schmoyer. Joe was a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus, and he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in the production department of Stroh's Brewing Company in Fogelsville, where he worked for 28 years. He was later employed by the East Penn School District for several years before retiring.Survivors: Wife; Children, Jennifer L. Gilly and Cory L. Schmoyer and his wife, Kristin; Grandchildren, Abigail and Ryan Schmoyer; Sister, Loretta Kunsman; Brothers, Lowell and Grant Schmoyer and a Brother-in-Law, David Heffner.Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com