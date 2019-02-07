Joseph P. Kavacky, 91, widower of the late Viola H. (Miller) Kavacky, formerly of Sumneytown, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Frederick Living.Born on February 8, 1927 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Emma (Vengrin) Kavacky. Joe served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and the Army during the Korean War. He was employed at Firestone for five years, before working for thirty-eight years as a switch-man and cable splicer for Bell Telephone before retiring.He was a member of St. Philip Neri R.C. Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and the NRA. He also loved flying with his friend Bill, automobiles of all types and most of all his family.Surviving are a daughter, Joann C., wife of Jon Chandler, of East Greenville and Trina C., wife of David Terné, of West Hartford, CT; three grandchildren: Benjamin and Samuel Chandler and Alexander Terné.Relative and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Link, 452 Penn St., Pennsburg, PA 18073. Condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary