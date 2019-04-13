It`s been said, "Here today, gone tomorrow." And for Joseph Kravatz, 85, of Bethlehem, that day was April 6, 2019. He was born in Lower Saucon Township on March 13, 1934; the third of four sons of the late Albert W. and Mary V. (Kovacs) Kravatz. Joe was the devoted husband of Eleanor (Sabota) Kravatz for over 63 years.Joe began his career as a tradesman in construction at a young age with his father. He worked for 27 years with Chiles and Sillivan and later retired from the carpenter shop of the Bethlehem Area School District after 10 years of service. He volunteered his time and talents for 20 years at St. Luke's Hospital. Joe was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church since it was founded. And he was a member of the Bethlehem MORA Club.Joe will be dearly missed by his wife, Eleanor; daughter, Susan J. Barone, wife of Michael of Allen, TX; son, David M. Kravatz and wife, Judi of Bethlehem; and son, John E. Kravatz and wife, Pamela of Ashburn, VA; his seven grandchildren, Joseph and Jonathan Barone; Christopher, Andrew, and Nicholas Kravatz; and Maria and Katelynn Kravatz; and three great-grandchildren, Vincent and Benjamin Barone and Julia Barone. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert, Anthony, and John.The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by Dr. Timothy Scharle and staff and Dr. Minh Nguyen and staff.A visitation will be held at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Another visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020 on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the church and/or , 968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown, PA 18109. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary