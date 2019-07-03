Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kuncio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kuncio


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Kuncio Obituary
Joseph Kuncio, 86, passed away suddenly, June 30, after a very brief illness. In his last moments he was surrounded with loving company: his sister Helen, his niece Donna, his neighbor Steven Gerhard and his beloved Lockhart Diaz family, who affectionately called him "grandpop." Joseph, born June 18, 1933, was the son of Michael Kuncio and Yustyna Terebecka Kuncio of Paszowa and Zawadka, Galicia, Austria-Hungary. He was a 1951 graduate of Emmaus High School. From 1953-1955, Joseph served as a Corporal in the United States Army. After special training he was assigned to duty in Germany as a cook. In 1996 he retired after a long career at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. in Allentown PA.

Joseph was a gentle, funny, kind and caring soul. He loved all things in nature, especially gleaning local berries, nuts and fruits. He worked grooming horses in his younger days. He was a beekeeper, a winemaker, a gardener and farmer: growing vegetables, herbs and fruits, as well as raising chickens, rabbits, exotic plumed pheasants, peacocks and Japanese Sika deer. He loved baking and his tasty goods were legendary. An avid fan of his favorite baseball team, the Philadephia Phillies, he relaxed by following the games on TV and radio.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his infant siblings, Sophia and Michael, brothers John and Stephan, as well as his companion of many years, Arlene Schlicher Malasky. Joseph is survived by his sister, Mrs. Helen Bauman (Harvey), his sister-in-law Mrs. Mary Lisi Kuncio (John), plus a large extended family of nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and the Lockhart Diaz family: Monica, David, Nicole and Rafael. Each generation always loved a trip to "Uncle Joe's Farm." Vichnaya Pamyat Memory Eternal.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Please offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Download Now