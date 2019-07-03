Joseph Kuncio, 86, passed away suddenly, June 30, after a very brief illness. In his last moments he was surrounded with loving company: his sister Helen, his niece Donna, his neighbor Steven Gerhard and his beloved Lockhart Diaz family, who affectionately called him "grandpop." Joseph, born June 18, 1933, was the son of Michael Kuncio and Yustyna Terebecka Kuncio of Paszowa and Zawadka, Galicia, Austria-Hungary. He was a 1951 graduate of Emmaus High School. From 1953-1955, Joseph served as a Corporal in the United States Army. After special training he was assigned to duty in Germany as a cook. In 1996 he retired after a long career at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. in Allentown PA.



Joseph was a gentle, funny, kind and caring soul. He loved all things in nature, especially gleaning local berries, nuts and fruits. He worked grooming horses in his younger days. He was a beekeeper, a winemaker, a gardener and farmer: growing vegetables, herbs and fruits, as well as raising chickens, rabbits, exotic plumed pheasants, peacocks and Japanese Sika deer. He loved baking and his tasty goods were legendary. An avid fan of his favorite baseball team, the Philadephia Phillies, he relaxed by following the games on TV and radio.



Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his infant siblings, Sophia and Michael, brothers John and Stephan, as well as his companion of many years, Arlene Schlicher Malasky. Joseph is survived by his sister, Mrs. Helen Bauman (Harvey), his sister-in-law Mrs. Mary Lisi Kuncio (John), plus a large extended family of nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren, and the Lockhart Diaz family: Monica, David, Nicole and Rafael. Each generation always loved a trip to "Uncle Joe's Farm." Vichnaya Pamyat Memory Eternal.



A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home prior to the service. Please offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on July 3, 2019