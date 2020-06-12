Joseph L. Deitrich
Joseph L. Deitrich, 79, of Tamaqua died June 10. He worked for Mack Trucks in Allentown, PA, retiring in 2000 from their plant in Macungie, PA. He is survived by wife, Joan; children, Jeffrey Deitrich, Judi Deitrich and her spouse Kristin Crossett, and Jennifer Fleming and her husband, William; 3 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; brother, John and his wife, Carol; and several nephews and nieces. Joe was predeceased by son, Joseph, Jr. and sister, Lillian Yelsh. Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM, Monday, June 15 in St. John XXIII Church, Tamaqua. Family has requested no flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to The Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine Street, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Tamaqua.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

