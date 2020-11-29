Joseph L. Gravish, 100, of St. Clair, passed away Thursday November 26, 2020, at Broad Mountain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville PA.
Born in Wadesville, March 12, 1920, he was a son of the late Matthew (Maciej) and Sophie (Zofia Stempien) Gravish (Grabarz).
A graduate of St. Clair High School, Joseph went on to enlist in the United States Army Air Force where he served honorably in the European Theatre during World War II. He was involved in the Battle of the Bulge, witness to the Dachau concentration camp and was specially protected in his unit for his knowledge of Morse Code.
After returning home, he worked as a Machinist at several area factories but mainly at Mayfair Industries, Shoemakersville PA.
He was a member of the former Ss. Peter and Paul RC Church, current member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, St. Clair, a lifetime member of the St. Clair American Legion post 719 and a former St. Clair Councilman.
He was preceded in death by his wife Isabel (Bulharowski) Gravish, 2 brothers, Edward and Martin Gravish, 3 sisters Anna Fleischut, Agnes Selosky, Julia Kline and Son-in-law Eric Sonne.
Surviving are 2 sons, Retired Colonel Joseph Gravish and his wife Elaine of St. Louis, MO; Professional Musician, Andrew Gravish and his wife Maria of Brooklyn, NY; daughter, Attorney Frances Sonne of Catasauqua PA; 1 Grandson, Joseph Michael, 2 Granddaughters, Jolaine and Jolyn, 5 Great grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 East Hancock Street, St. Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Msgr. William F. Glosser will be officiating. Friends may call from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Clair American Legion Post 719, PO Box 81, St. Clair, PA 17970. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA Thursday Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, St. Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to http://www.brucethartfuneralhome.com