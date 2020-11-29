1/1
Joseph L. Gravish
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph L. Gravish, 100, of St. Clair, passed away Thursday November 26, 2020, at Broad Mountain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville PA.

Born in Wadesville, March 12, 1920, he was a son of the late Matthew (Maciej) and Sophie (Zofia Stempien) Gravish (Grabarz).

A graduate of St. Clair High School, Joseph went on to enlist in the United States Army Air Force where he served honorably in the European Theatre during World War II. He was involved in the Battle of the Bulge, witness to the Dachau concentration camp and was specially protected in his unit for his knowledge of Morse Code.

After returning home, he worked as a Machinist at several area factories but mainly at Mayfair Industries, Shoemakersville PA.

He was a member of the former Ss. Peter and Paul RC Church, current member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, St. Clair, a lifetime member of the St. Clair American Legion post 719 and a former St. Clair Councilman.

He was preceded in death by his wife Isabel (Bulharowski) Gravish, 2 brothers, Edward and Martin Gravish, 3 sisters Anna Fleischut, Agnes Selosky, Julia Kline and Son-in-law Eric Sonne.

Surviving are 2 sons, Retired Colonel Joseph Gravish and his wife Elaine of St. Louis, MO; Professional Musician, Andrew Gravish and his wife Maria of Brooklyn, NY; daughter, Attorney Frances Sonne of Catasauqua PA; 1 Grandson, Joseph Michael, 2 Granddaughters, Jolaine and Jolyn, 5 Great grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 East Hancock Street, St. Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Msgr. William F. Glosser will be officiating. Friends may call from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Clair American Legion Post 719, PO Box 81, St. Clair, PA 17970. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA Thursday Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, St. Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to http://www.brucethartfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
07:00 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Burial
01:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved