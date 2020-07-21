Joseph L. Kuhns, 75, of Allentown, passed away July 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of 45 years to Bernadette (Olsovsky) Kuhns. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Butler) Kuhns. Joseph served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War and took pride in being a veteran. Joe retired from Stanley Vidmar. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the Mountainville Fire Co., the VFW #2124 and the American Legion Post 576. He was always finding a way to socialize. He loved sports, especially baseball; which he had played, coached and watched his grandchildren play. Some of his favorite sports teams included the Boston Red Sox and the LA Rams. Joe also enjoyed playing cards, going to the shore, gambling, gardening and landscaping. But his greatest joy was being a father, grandfather and friend.



Survivors: wife- Bernadette Kuhns, daughter- Jennifer and husband Shaun Reightler, son- Justin Kuhns, grandchildren- Chase, Mackenzie and Dylan, sister- Edna and husband Michael Redhead of Oregon. He was predeceased by his brothers- Earl and Leonard Kuhns.



A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24th 10-11AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11AM in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to his grandchildren's college fund. Donations can be made payable to Bernadette Kuhns and mailed c/o Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.



