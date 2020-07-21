1/1
Joseph L. Kuhns
{ "" }
Joseph L. Kuhns, 75, of Allentown, passed away July 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of 45 years to Bernadette (Olsovsky) Kuhns. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Butler) Kuhns. Joseph served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War and took pride in being a veteran. Joe retired from Stanley Vidmar. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the Mountainville Fire Co., the VFW #2124 and the American Legion Post 576. He was always finding a way to socialize. He loved sports, especially baseball; which he had played, coached and watched his grandchildren play. Some of his favorite sports teams included the Boston Red Sox and the LA Rams. Joe also enjoyed playing cards, going to the shore, gambling, gardening and landscaping. But his greatest joy was being a father, grandfather and friend.

Survivors: wife- Bernadette Kuhns, daughter- Jennifer and husband Shaun Reightler, son- Justin Kuhns, grandchildren- Chase, Mackenzie and Dylan, sister- Edna and husband Michael Redhead of Oregon. He was predeceased by his brothers- Earl and Leonard Kuhns.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 24th 10-11AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11AM in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to his grandchildren's college fund. Donations can be made payable to Bernadette Kuhns and mailed c/o Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
joe and i worked at stanley vidmar for many many years together i spent time at his house just hanging out talking about his love for the la. rams and red sox joe you will be missed rest in peace.
walter cassium
Coworker
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
I want to send my condolences to Joe's family. I worked with him for several years and had many great times and laughs with him. May he rest in peace.
Dennis Anderson
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss....he was a funny man always talked about his family he will be missed by many
Linda
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the family of joseph kuhns
Donald Gross
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Sorry to hear about joe,we had some good times ,he was a great guy!
john zuk
Friend
July 21, 2020
Bernie and family, I was so very sad when I read of the passing of your husband. Please keep all the good memories of your life together, close to your heart. Losing a husband is a very difficult thing to deal with. Lean on family and friends, during this very stressful time. Keeping you and your family, in my heart and prayers. May the Lord wrap his loving arms around your family. God Bless!!
MaryJane (Smale) Geiger
Friend
July 21, 2020
Knew Joe since Jr. H.s. , we were both city wrestling champs at Northeast j.h.s. & then we both wrestled at Libery. He was fun to be with & I'm sure he'll be missed by many. My condolences to his family. Semper Fi Joe!
Robert Check
Friend
July 21, 2020
Bernie, I am so sorry to hear... Joe was one of a kind and I will miss his smiling face and laughter !prayers to you and your family
JoAnn Luknicki
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
July 21, 2020
I KNEW JOE FROM THE EAGLES. HE WAS JUST FUN TO BE AROUND. A GOOD WHACK-OUT SENSE OF HUMOR AND JUST PLAIN OLDE FUN. I'LL MISS YOU JOE, BUT ALWAYS WITH A SMILE. R.I.P. OLDE BUDDY.

gerald helfrich
Friend
July 20, 2020
Joe was a friend and and a loving husband.
Bernie, I know it is hard to loose a husband or in my case a wife.
Jen, I know you will miss your dad as my daughter misses her mom.
Life does go on but both of you will think of him every day and you will never, ever forget him or stop loving him.
My prayers are with you both.
RIP, Joe. You will always be loved by all.
Joe Sikora
Friend
