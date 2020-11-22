1/1
Atty. Joseph L. Rosenfeld
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Atty. Joseph L. Rosenfeld, 84, of Allentown, passed away November 19, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born on October 1, 1936 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Albert and Sadie (Arnovits) Rosenfeld. Joseph was a graduate of Moravian College and Temple Law School, where he was elected Class President in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years and he graduated from the PA Officer Candidate School. In 1968, Joseph was named the Outstanding Young Man of the Year by the Allentown Jaycees. He was a practicing attorney in Allentown for many years and he served as the City Solicitor in Allentown.

Survivors: Sons, Jonathan Rosenfeld, Andrew Turner and his wife, Eileen, and their two children; Brother, Michael Rosenfeld and his wife, Linda.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved