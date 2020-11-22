Atty. Joseph L. Rosenfeld, 84, of Allentown, passed away November 19, 2020 at Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born on October 1, 1936 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Albert and Sadie (Arnovits) Rosenfeld. Joseph was a graduate of Moravian College and Temple Law School, where he was elected Class President in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years and he graduated from the PA Officer Candidate School. In 1968, Joseph was named the Outstanding Young Man of the Year by the Allentown Jaycees. He was a practicing attorney in Allentown for many years and he served as the City Solicitor in Allentown.
Survivors: Sons, Jonathan Rosenfeld, Andrew Turner and his wife, Eileen, and their two children; Brother, Michael Rosenfeld and his wife, Linda.
