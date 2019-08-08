|
Joseph L. Sitko, Jr., 70, of West Rockhill Township, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was the beloved husband of Karen L. (Royer) Sitko for 48 years.
Born in Sellersville, he was the son of the late Joseph L., Sr. and Violet (Rims) Sitko. Joe was a 1967 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie.
Mr. Sitko had most recently been employed for seven years as a brake press operator at Monocacy Fabricators, Bethlehem. Prior to that, he had worked for over 26 years at Artco Corporation, Souderton.
.An avid outdoorsman, Joe had especially enjoyed hunting and watching the Outdoor Channel on TV, along with Westerns and vintage movies. He loved the mountains and had enjoyed trips to West Virginia. A car enthusiast, he loved Fords. Known for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need, Joe was a devoted family man.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sitko is survived by his two daughters, Lorie A. Garges and her husband, Brian, Quakertown, and Christine M. Croissette and her husband, Anthony, Center Valley; five grandchildren, Lucas, Lisa, Alicia, Emily, and Gracie; and two great-grandchildren, Beau and Savannah.
He is also survived by two brothers, Henry Sitko and his wife, Theresa, and Edward Sitko, all of Sellersville; and five sisters, Dolores Sitko, Sellersville, Kathy Pettie and her husband, Russell, Westfield, PA, Connie Grabowski, and Franny Sitko, both of Sellersville, and Patti Thorn and her husband, Phil, Niceville, FL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Slayman, in 2016.
A visitation will be held from 2 - 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, 87 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960. At 4:30 p.m., a "Sharing Time" will follow the visitation. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to Hunters Helping Kids Inc. at www.hhknational.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019