Joseph Litchauer
1923 - 2020
Mr. Joseph Litchauer, age 96, originally of Laury's Station, PA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his four daughters.

Born December 12, 1923 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Anna (Navertel) Litchauer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucretia May Dreisbach Litchauer of 44 years; three brothers, Michael, Frank, and Maurice Litchauer; and three sisters, Anna Laufik, Theresa Frisch, and Mary Barbacs.

He is survived by four daughters, Dianne K. Gerkovich (Thomas) of Abott Village, ME, Cynthia G. Fatzinger (William) of Wescolville, PA, Jerelyn A. Miller (Wayne) of Coplay, PA, and Brenda J. Litchauer of Inwood. Grandchildren Brad Fatzinger (Megan), Brooke Stanley, Angela and Jessica Braren and 4 great-grandchildren Laylah and Myah Stanley and Gavin and Vivien Fatzinger.

Joseph was a devoted family man with a great passion for life. He was a very accomplished cabinet maker and a advit lover of nature who was respected and loved by all.

At the request of Joseph's family, services and interment will be private.

Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home, Martinsburg, WV.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg, WV 25401
(304) 263-8896
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Joe was a great guy and nature lover who definitely loved his daughters and all family. They took great care of him as well. It was always good to see him when he visited at Jeri's. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Steph Wuchter
September 3, 2020
God is a God of all comfort and he will comfort the family's My heartfelt condolences to the family's
