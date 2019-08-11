|
|
Joseph M. Bartek, Sr. (Pumpkin), 88, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Andrew and Jennie (Lawrence) Bartek. He was the husband of the late Theresa (Kovjanovic) Bartek; they were married for 51 years.
Joe was a graduate of Liberty High School and Bethlehem Vo-Tech. He retired from the Bethlehem Steel where he worked as a carpenter. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem. He will be lovingly remembered by his children: Donna Montgomery & husband Steve, Joseph & wife Dawn, Dennis & wife Nancy, Barry & wife Barbara, Thomas & wife Jill, and Terrianne Rich & husband Rick; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Donald King. He was predeceased by his daughter, Debra King.
Viewing hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019